Burma Myanmar Junta Uses Airstrikes After Sagaing Attack

Kalay People’s Defense Force. / Kalay PDF

Myanmar’s junta has used airstrikes and shelled resistance forces in Kale Township, Sagaing Region, during four days of fighting.

Clashes started in the north of the township on Friday when resistance groups attacked around 80 troops about to raid villages, Kalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

Clashes continued around Pyin Taw U and Nyaung Kone villages in the north of the township until Monday.

Russian-made MI-35 helicopters were deployed on Saturday after regime forces suffered heavy losses in resistance ambushes, said the PDF.

“The junta suffered heavy losses on Saturday when our resistance forces ambushed at Pyin Taw U. Helicopters were used as their ground troops were unable to retrieve their comrades’ dead bodies,” a PDF member told The Irrawaddy.

Helicopters and fighter jets were deployed on Monday and shells were fired from Kale town.

Resistance groups said numerous troops were dropped by helicopters on Monday.

Videos from resistance groups and villagers show MI-35s attacking and shells from Kale exploding.

Two houses burned down, at least 10 houses were damaged and civilian injuries reported, according to the PDF.

Several thousand residents from more than 10 villages have fled their homes, according to media reports.

Since Friday, at least 18 junta troops have been killed and many others injured while some resistance fighters suffered minor injuries, according to the PDF.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On Tuesday morning, the Siyin Civic Defense Militia and other resistance groups raided regime forces stationed at Kale’s university campus. One soldier was reportedly killed and others fled, according to resistance forces.

The resistance groups said the troops in Kale were attacked to stop them shelling resistance groups in the north of the township.

Some weapons and ammunition were seized, the group said.

A humanitarian group helping displaced people in Kale on Monday said food and tents are urgently needed as more people flee their homes.