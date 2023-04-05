War Against the Junta Over 50 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance troops of PDF 3502 Hunter Ranger 2 during an operation in Bago Region / PDF3502 Hunter Ranger 2

At least 55 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) escalated their attacks on regime targets nationwide.

Incidents were reported in Magwe, Sagaing, Bago, Yangon and Tanintharyi regions and Mon and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Junta police outpost occupied by combined PDF groups in Magwe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Combined resistance forces raid the Ma Ou police outpost in Yesagyo Township on Tuesday. / Myaing-PDF

At least seven junta soldiers and policemen including the head of a police outpost were killed in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday when four PDF groups from Magwe and Sagaing regions raided the Ma Ou police outpost, said Myaing-PDF, which joined the raid.

After three hours of intense fighting, the combined group managed to occupy the police outpost. In the raid, a weapon and an anti-drone gun were seized along with some documents.

All PDF forces retreated from the outpost when a Russian-made helicopter gunship conducted an hourlong airstrike.

Seventeen other junta troops were killed in the township when they used 20 land mines to ambush 30 junta reinforcements from nearby Zee Taw Village who were traveling to the police outpost as it was being attacked by the PDF groups, claimed Myaing-PDF.

Pro-regime village bombed in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fighters of Aung San Force fire a rocket-launched explosive at the pro-regime village of Kan Gyi Kone in Chaung U Township on Monday. /ASF

The PDF group Aung San Force said it used rocket-launched explosives on Monday to attack the pro-regime village of Kan Gyi Kone in Chaung U Township, Sagaing Region, where regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia are stationed.

There were militia casualties. After being bombed, the militia forces shelled nearby villages with heavy explosives.

Regime forces killed in PDF ambush in Sagaing

Bo Japan Gyi-Shwebo PDF group said it and six other PDF groups used remote-controlled land mines to ambush junta forces including Pyu Saw Htee militia members from Zee Phyu Kone Village in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

The regime forces were ambushed while exiting the village. In the ambush, junta police officer Zaw Oo Hlaing and two militia members were killed and another policeman, Thein Zaw, was injured, the resistance group said.

Military column attacked while looting houses in Sagaing

At least four regime forces were killed in Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when local combined PDF groups attacked a military column of 100 troops including Pyu Saw Htee militia members, said Kyunhla Activists Group, the media wing of local resistance groups. Fighters raided the column and drones were also used in the attack, it said.

On that morning, at least five PDF groups used drones to drop bombs on the military detachment, which was looting houses in Nyaung Paung Yin Village. In the afternoon, PDF fighters entered the village and used both heavy explosives and firearms to attack the regime forces. Two PDF fighters suffered minor injuries in the clash.

The military column raided and torched houses in two other villages on Sunday and Tuesday.

Three junta soldiers killed in clash in Karen

Resistance drones drop bombs on regime targets in Kyaung Sharr Kone Village in Kawkareik Township on Monday. / Justice Soldier PDF

Justice Soldier PDF, a squadron from the Albino Tiger Column, claimed to have killed at least three junta soldiers when it attacked a military detachment of 70 troops raiding Kyaung Sharr Kone Village in Kawkareik Township, Karen State on Monday.

A video shot by the PDF shows a drone dropping bombs on regime targets in the village. After being attacked, the military detachment fled the village. A PDF fighter was injured in the firefight.

Regime forces attacked in Bago

Resistance group PDF 3502 Hunter Ranger 2 said it and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, jointly conducted drone strikes on regime forces stationed at Za Yit Yoe Village in Yedarshe Township, Bago Region on Monday.

After the drone strikes, a heavy firefight erupted between the junta forces and the combined resistance groups. Three resistance fighters suffered minor injuries, but military casualties were unknown.

Eleven soldiers killed in PDF ambushes in Mon

Local resistance group Taung Nyo Guerrilla Force said it and other PDF groups killed at least 11 soldiers and injured many others when they ambushed military vehicles in Ye Township, Mon State on the weekend.

First, they ambushed regime forces traveling in a vehicle near a village in Ye Township on Saturday evening, killing a soldier and injuring two others.

On Sunday, 10 more soldiers were killed and many others injured when the combined PDF groups ambushed a military convoy of seven vehicles in the township. In the ambush, two military vehicles were destroyed.

After the clash, the regime forces killed a civilian and burned his motorbike.

Ten soldiers killed in clash in Tanintharyi

At least 10 junta troops were killed in Tanintharyi Township, Myeik District in Tanintharyi Region on Sunday when combined resistance groups including the Karen armed group Kaw Thoo Lei Army (KTLA) clashed with regime forces near Thein Khun Village for 45 minutes, said PDF-Myeik District, which joined the resistance attack.

However, all resistance fighters retreated from the area without casualties.

Military checkpoints bombed in Yangon

Resistance group Kayan-PDF claimed it used 40-mm explosives to attack three military checkpoints in Kayan Township, Yangon on Monday.

It used three explosives in each attack. However, military casualties were unknown.