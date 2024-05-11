Myanmar’s junta bombed a village monastery in Saw Township, Magwe Region, on Thursday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 30.

Akyi Pan Malun village was reportedly hit by a 500-pound bomb, destroying the entire monastery and burning its grounds.

“Many people were meeting in the monastery to discuss plans to establish transport links in the township,” said a resident.

A volunteer leader assisting residents told The Irrawaddy on Friday: “We found 14 dead bodies but not all of my team members have returned yet.

“Deliberately targeting civilians is a crime. We will take action against the regime one day.”

Residents expect to find more bodies in the wreckage and many people are still missing.

The monastery’s abbot was injured. Junta drones had been seen above the village in the preceding days, according to residents.

A Kyi Pan Malun is in resistance-held territory about 12km northeast of Kyaukhtu town on the Pakokku road.

The area was without internet and phone connections in the days before the airstrike. Residents say internet blackouts often precede airstrikes.