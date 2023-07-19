Myanmar’s junta suffered heavy losses during three days of resistance ambushes in Taze Township, Sagaing Region, according to rebel groups.

The groups attacked around 112 troops from July 14 to 17 while traveling between Taze town and Kaduma village in the west of the township, according to Taze News, a revolutionary media site which monitors junta atrocities.

Sniper rifles and landmines were used to ambush troops on a bridge at an irrigation channel last Friday while they were traveling from Taze to Kaduma’s police station.

At least six regime troops were killed or injured, the groups said. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Another heavy shootout broke out on Saturday when resistance groups ambushed the troops, saying they killed more than 10 and injured many others.

The junta used a Mi-35 helicopter to attack the resistance forces, said Taze People’s Defense Force that coordinated the attacks.

A resistance member was killed and two were injured.

Resistance groups attacked troops with explosives at Kaduma police station for two nights, said Taze News.

A clash broke out near a monastery on Monday when resistance groups attacked troops returning to Taze from Kaduma.

The Guerilla Warfare group said it used landmines and 80mm mortars to attack regime forces.

It said 10 more junta troops were killed and many others injured, while three resistance fighters were wounded.

The first armed resistance started in Taze in early April 2021 when residents started using traditional hunting rifles and air guns to prevent trucks carrying junta troops from entering the town and dispersing anti-coup demonstrations.

Since then, frequent clashes have occurred in the township.

As of July 11, junta forces had burned and destroyed 4,049 houses during raids on 69 villages in the township, according to Taze News.