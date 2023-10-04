Myanmar junta troops have killed two civilians and torched a village after reportedly suffering heavy casualties during intense fighting with resistance groups in Nyaung Lay Pin Township, Bago Region.

Clashes broke out in the area last Wednesday (Sept. 27) when around 200 regime troops launched an offensive near Pazon Myaung village. They met resistance from a combined force comprising the Spring Warriors Column, Royal Peacock Column and People’s Defense Force Battalion 3702, with fighting continuing until Monday.

Around 15 regime soldiers were killed and 10 wounded during the clashes, Royal Peacock Column reported, adding that four resistance fighters were also wounded. Resistance forces also seized a weapon and destroyed a backhoe being used by junta troops, the group said.

The troops then arrested three civilians from Pazon Myaung village on September 29, before killing two the next day. The other detainee managed to escape, according to the Karen National Union (KNU).

The troops also shot dead a 50-year-old monk who confronted them in the village, the Spring Warriors Column said.

The regime soldiers have occupied Pazon Myaung and torched around 60 houses there in the past few days, the group added.

“There were no clashes yesterday, but the situation is tense. They [junta troops] are trying to control the Shwe Kyin-Nyaung Lay Pin road, which is also our objective,” a Spring Warriors Column spokesperson told The Irrawaddy.

Thousands of villagers have fled since pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia were stationed in Pazon Myaung village early this year. Around 200 villagers have currently abandoned their homes in the village amid the latest regime offensive, the spokesperson said.

Troops in Pazon Myaung are now shelling nearby villages, while resistance forces are monitoring the situation.

“There may be fighting again at any time,” said the spokesperson.

Nyaung Lay Pin district is in KNU Brigade 3 territory, where the junta is frequently targeting civilian settlements with artillery strikes.