Myanmar junta allies attacked a frontline Kachin Independence Army (KIA) Battalion 14 position in Tanai Township, Kachin State, according to KIA information officer Colonel Naw Bu.

Many junta-affiliated Wara Zup militia members attacked the Kanwetu post 8km from Shadu Zup village in a pre-dawn raid on Monday. Shadu Zup is on the Tanai-Kamai road.

“We were outnumbered and our troops retreated. They torched the outpost,” said Col Naw Bu.

He said the position was normally held by around five to 10 KIA fighters and his troops suffered no casualties but abandoned some weapons.

Wara Zup, which is led by Min Zay Thant, shared a video on Telegram of the attack, the position being torched and the seized KIA weapons.

KIA Battalion 14 carried out successful simultaneous attacks on three Wara Zup bases around Shadu Zup on July 8.

Fifteen militia members and three KIA members died in the July fighting.