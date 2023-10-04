At least 57 Myanmar junta forces were reportedly killed in the past seven days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets in some regions.

Incidents were reported in Bago, Mandalay, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Clashes erupt in Bago’s Nyaunglebin Township

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Joint resistance forces clash with regime forces at Pazun Myaung Village in Nyaunglebin Township in the past few days. / Spring Warriors Column

A series of intense clashes broke out in Nyaunglebin Township, Bago Region from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 when Royal Peacock Column and Spring Warriors Column attacked a military unit of 200 troops raiding their areas near Pazun Myaung Village, said the resistance groups.

During the clashes, at least 15 soldiers including an army officer were killed and 10 others injured. Also, four resistance fighters suffered injuries. After sustaining heavy losses, the junta forces burned down almost the entire village of Pazun Myaung, said Spring Warriors Column.

Police station bombed by drones in Sagaing

Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said it and 11 other resistance groups used both makeshift remote-controlled airplanes and heavy professional drones to drop 21 bombs on regime forces stationed at Kyauk Yit Police Station in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

The drone strikes were conducted twice—in the afternoon and during the night on Monday.

CDSOM claimed all drone bombs directly hit their targets at the police station, killing 10 regime forces and injuring many others.

Military flotilla ambushed in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Joint resistance groups engage in a firefight with regime forces on a military flotilla in Monywa Township on Monday. / PDF (South Monywa)

Several resistance groups jointly used heavy improvised weapons and firearms to ambush a military flotilla of three barges and a military escort motorboat on the Chindwin River in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

The flotilla was ambushed while going upstream toward Monywa from Salingyi Township. Regime forces on the flotilla responded with both firearms and heavy explosives.

Details of damage and military casualties were unknown.

Regime forces killed by resistance commandos in Sagaing

The Union Liberation Front (ULF) said seven commandos from one of its member resistance groups attacked regime forces stationed at the Sitagu Buddhist Academy in Yinmabin Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday morning.

During the attacks, three junta police officers including a captain were killed. The resistance commandos also seized firearms and ammunition from the killed policemen.

Military vehicles ambushed in Mandalay’s Natogyi

At least three regime forces were killed and many others injured in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Monday when Natogyi PDF, which forms Myingyan District PDF Battalion 4, triggered land mines to ambush two military vehicles on the Natogyi-Myingyan road, said the PDF group.

After being bombed, the regime forces randomly responded by using firearms, but there were no resistance casualties.

Fierce clash erupts in Magwe

A joint resistance force engages in a firefight with a military unit in Yesagyo Township on Tuesday. / Southern YSO PDF

Southern Yesagyo PDF said it and seven resistance groups ambushed a military unit from close range while it was heading to a village while randomly firing heavy explosives in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday.

Automatic rifles, machine guns and grenades were used to ambush the regime forces. The resistance groups claimed that 18 soldiers were killed in the ambush.

The military used five ambulances to transport the dead and injured soldiers to nearby Pakokku town.

On Monday, the sniper units of Southern Yesagyo PDF and four other resistance groups ambushed regime forces at the military sentry camp outside Ashae Bhone Kan Village in Pakokku Township, killing a regime soldier. After being ambushed, regime forces randomly responded with firearms and 40-mm explosives, but there were no PDF casualties.

Military unit ambushed in Magwe

Maying PDF said it and Young Revolution Front (YRF) used land mines to ambush advance units of a military convoy of 72 vehicles in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday morning, killing three soldiers and injuring five others.

After suffering losses, the military unit retreated to nearby village with the injured and killed soldiers.

On that afternoon one more soldier was killed and three others injured when a cluster of land mines were triggered by resistance forces against regime forces who were burning houses in nearby Ohn Taw Village.

On Sunday, three regime forces from the advance unit of the military convoy were killed in the ambush by Myaing PDF and YRF.

While it is normally a two-hour drive from Pakokku to Pauk town, the military convoy, which left Pakokku on Sept. 28, has still not been able to reach Pauk due to resistance attacks.