Burma Myanmar Junta Reshuffles Generals Amid Failed Operations

Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during the Armed Forces Day parade in Naypyitaw in March.

Myanmar’s junta reshuffled its generals this month coinciding with the military proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party’s (USDP) conference that elected its new leadership.

Lieutenant General Aung Soe retired as Bureau of Special Operations 4 chief overseeing Karen and Mon states and Tanintharyi Region. He was succeeded by the chief of the Bureau of Special Operations 2 Lt-Gen Khin Hlaing.

Khin Hlaing has also headed the 99th Light Infantry Division (LID), North Eastern Command and Golden Triangle Command.

Lt-Gen Myo Zaw Thein stepped down as adjutant general after being appointed in 2019. Inspector General Lt-Gen Soe Min Oo is succeeding him.

Lt-Gen Aung Zaw Aye from the Commander-in-Chief’s Office will be the new inspector general.

Lt-Gen Aung Soe and Lt-Gen Myo Zaw Thein might have been transferred to the military-owned Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) or the USDP.

“As Nyo Saw and Hsan Oo are heading to the MEC, it is unlikely that Aung Soe and Myo Zaw Thein will be transferred there. I think they will be transferred elsewhere,” said an analyst.

Major General Aung Aung, the South Western commander, was promoted to lieutenant general to head Special Operations 2.

He oversaw operations in northern Rakhine State as the head of the 33rd Division and is sanctioned by the US Treasury.

Colonel Min Naung Soe from the National Defence College succeeded Brigadier General Tin Moe Naing as the commander of the 44th LID. Tin Moe Naing is stepping down amid the failed operations he oversaw in Karen State.

Meanwhile, the commander of the 77th LID Brig-Gen Soe Myat Tun will head the Defense Services Technological Academy and the deputy commander of the 88th LID Kyaw Kyaw Han will command the 88th Division.

Observers suggested the officers being promoted are favorites of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Meanwhile, former police chief Brigadier General Khin Yi became USDP chair ahead of plans for a general election next year.