Burma Myanmar Junta Launches Airstrikes as Offensive in Chin State Repelled

A Chin resistance fighter patrols in Thantlang, which is under the control of Chin forces. / The Chin Journal

Myanmar’s military regime launched fresh airstrikes near the Chin State capital of Hakha after suffering heavy casualties in clashes with resistance forces on Saturday, according to the Chin National Army (CNA).

Clashes erupted in Thee Mit valley last week after 150 junta troops left Hakha and advanced on Thantlang, 35 kilometers to the west.

Salai Htet Ni, a CNA spokesperson, said the Myanmar military launched an offensive after dividing into two columns above and below the Three Mit creek.

The resulting week-long clashes have seen over 50 regime troops killed and around 20 wounded, according to the CNA. Meanwhile, 13 Chin resistance fighters have been killed and nearly a dozen wounded, it said.

Three regime warplanes bombed resistance forces eight times on Saturday, but there were no casualties reported from the attacks, the spokesman said.

“We are preparing ways to crush this military column, which is aiming to occupy our headquarters in Thantlang. We are putting up strong resistance in ground battles,” Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

Combined resistance forces of the CNA, Chin Defense Force (CDF)-Hakha, and Chin Defense Force-Zophei are operating against regime troops in Thee Mit Valley, which lies 8 kilometers from Hakha.

Clashes in the area continued on Sunday and Monday as regime troops advanced on territory controlled by Chin resistance forces. However, the junta soldiers’ advance was blocked by Chin resistance forces, the CNA spokesperson said.

“When our attack halted the regime column, they turned to air power and heavy weapons. A fighter jet also flew over on Sunday but there were no airstrikes,” Salai Htet Ni said.

The CNA is the armed wing of the Chin National Front, which is based in Thantlang Township. A junta airstrike on CNA headquarters in January left five resistance fighters dead and many others injured. Thantlang is currently under the control of Chin resistance forces and is suffering frequent airstrikes by regime forces.

Further to the east, the Chin Defense Force-Mindat has reopened the Mindat-Kyauthtu road, where fierce fighting was reported last week. Clashes reportedly broke out at Htin Chaung village, 6km from Mindat, when around 200 regime troops from Mindat advanced towards Kyauthtu in Magwe Region. The CDF closed the Mindat -Kyauthtu road during the clashes, which it said had resulted in heavy casualties among regime troops.