Myanmar Junta Jets Attack Medics in Kayah State

Myanmar Junta Jets Attack Kayah Medics

Myanmar’s junta launched airstrikes on a high school in eastern Demoso Township, Kayah State, on Thursday, killing one man and injuring another, according to sources.

The school hosts a medical center caring for residents and displaced civilians.

An aid worker said: “I hid in a trench when I saw the jet over the school. It fired and I thought I would die. It was traumatic and will stay with me for a long time,” she said.

Two regime jets flew over three times before attacking seven times, according to witnesses.

“Some colleagues didn’t take cover immediately as they thought the jets might not attack civilians but they were wrong,” she said.

At least 15 civilians, including five female aid workers, were in the school at the time.

The aid group has been based at the school since June 2021.

“We were having lunch at the time. Normally, there are many aid workers but luckily some were away when the attack happened,” she said.

Regime troops then reportedly shelled the area.

Airstrikes have targeted civilian areas without provocation, according to the Karenni Human Rights Group.

“The regime is committing indiscriminate aerial attacks on civilians and aid workers. The junta will do whatever it takes to hold power,” said Ko Banya from the group.

Indiscriminate airstrikes killed three civilians and injured five others at a logging site in Bawlakhe Township on March 23 and wounded four civilians in Demoso Township on March 28.

At least 460 people, including children, have been killed by junta airstrikes across the country with the airforce launching at least 668 airstrikes during 2022, according to the civilian National Unity Government.