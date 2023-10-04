Myanmar’s junta reportedly conducted more than 30 airstrikes on rebel-held territory to the east of Naypyitaw in September as its ground forces suffered heavy losses in ongoing battles.

The Karen National Union (KNU) reported at least 84 clashes in its Brigade 5 territory in Papun District, Karen State, killing at least 39 junta troops in September.

On September 14, the Karen National Liberation Army’s (KNLA) Brigade 18 and resistance allies said it seized a junta outpost near the Thai border in Kawkareik Township, Karen State, killing at least nine junta troops and injuring many others.

At least 32 junta troops were killed in five days of clashes with KNLA Brigade 6 between September 22 and 26, the armed wing of the KNU claimed.

More than 7,000 civilians were displaced by indiscriminate junta shelling in Nyaunglebin Township in Bago Region and Thaton Township in Mon State in mid-September, the KNU stated.

The KNU reported that three Papun District villages were hit by junta airstrikes, killing a teacher and three pupils in early September.

Another teacher and five children were injured in junta airstrikes.

In eastern Kayah State, the regime conducted at least 20 airstrikes in Loikaw and Pekon townships, injuring at least seven civilians, resistance forces said.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and its allies on Tuesday reported at least 29 clashes during September in Demoso and Hpruso townships, killing at least 78 junta troops and eight resistance fighters.

Resistance forces said they captured five junta troops alive, seized a large number of weapons and ammunition and destroyed two junta vehicles.

Rights groups and resistance forces reported two civilian deaths and casualties caused by junta shelling and landmines last month.

Fighting has been reported since junta infantry advanced on Nan Hpe, Htar Le, Mar Kha Yaw Shey and Pa Yei Taw villages to control the Hpruso-Bawlakhe road.

A 60-vehicle junta convoy – carrying reinforcements, food, ammunition and heavy weapons – has been stranded in Hpruso since September as junta forces fight along the main road amid resistance ambushes.

It set off for the state capital, Loikaw, in late July, resistance forces said.

A KNDF representative told The Irrawaddy on Monday: “It took nearly a month for the convoy to arrive in Hpruso from Demoso and it is stuck because clashes are breaking out near Htar Le.”

Nearly 30 clashes broke out in Kayah State when Light Infantry Brigades 55 and 66 were deployed. In early September junta troops suffered heavy casualties during clashes in Thay Su Le and Pu Hpar villages in Demoso Township.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

More than 820 clashes have been reported in Kayah State since the 2021 coup, killing almost 2,400 regime troops and 332 resistance fighters, according to the Progressive Karenni People Force, which monitors junta atrocities in the state.