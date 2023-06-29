Burma Myanmar Junta Cuts Phone, Net in Kayah State After Troops Surrender

Resistance fighters on patrol in Loikaw, Kayah State, last year. Credit -KNDF

Myanmar’s military regime has cut phone and internet services in Loikaw, Kayah (Karenni) State amid fierce fighting between Myanmar military and resistance forces, according to the residents.

Residents said Ooredoo and Atom phone and internet services were cut on Tuesday.

“It has been three days since we were able to use Ooredoo and Atom phone lines. Although Mytel and MPT are available, most of the residents don’t use them. So, it is hard for locals,” a Loikaw resident told The Irrawaddy.

The resistance stronghold of Kayah State has experienced fierce fighting for the past two years. Currently, battles are being waged in southern Kayah State and Mese and Hpasawng townships.

Public communications were cut shortly after several-dozen regime soldiers including battalion commanders surrendered to the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) and resistance groups in Mese Township near the Thai border, in the largest such surrender since the popular uprising erupted in 2021.

Units of the Karenni National People’s Liberation Front (KNPLF), which serves as the Border Guard Force (BGF) under the Myanmar military, recently defected to join fighting against regime troops in southern Kayah State, resulting in fierce clashes in Mese.

A Karenni Civil Society Network spokesman said phone and internet services in other Kayah townships had been cut for a long time and Loikaw was the last to suffer.

“Amid such an unstable situation, people need to listen to the news. The cut is keeping the public in the dark,” he told The Irrawaddy.

The junta has blocked internet access in the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region since last year.