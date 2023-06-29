Burma 35 Resistance Fighters Killed by Myanmar Junta in Sagaing in Four Days

Sagaing District PDF. / Sagaing District PDF

Myanmar junta forces have attacked resistance groups in Sagaing Region, killing at least 35 fighters in four days, according to rebel groups.

At least 14 resistance fighters, including a deputy battalion commander from Sagaing District People’s Defense Force, were killed in the east of Sagaing Township on Wednesday, according to a group spokesman.

“Eleven comrades, including a deputy battalion commander, were ambushed and killed while they were moving into position to attack junta forces at Ta Laing village,” he said.

He added that three patrol team members were earlier killed.

“We suffered heavy casualties as a result of negligence. Junta troops took advantage of our patrol team before they ambushed our resistance forces,” he said.

The ambush reportedly broke out on the Sagaing-Myitkyina road between Ta Laing and Sint Kaing villages.

Pro-junta Telegram channels released a video on Wednesday showing the 14 bodies before they were cremated by junta troops.

The channels posted pictures of seized weapons and ammunition.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Junta troops divided into two groups and raided Ta Laing, Sint Kaing and Sa Mun villages in Sagaing Township on Wednesday.

The troops purportedly left the township on Thursday.

On Monday, another Sagaing District PDF commander was abducted and killed in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region.

His teenage son, a member of the PDF, and two other comrades were killed by junta troops while they were trying to free their leader.

On Sunday morning, 17 resistance members, including two female combatants, and three civilians were killed in Sagaing Township when junta troops raided a resistance camp and nearby villages on an Irrawaddy riverbank, according to resistance forces.