Burma Myanmar Junta Bombs Chin Resistance HQ Twice in Week

Damaged buildings at the Chin National Front headquarters in Chin State after two consecutive days of junta airstrikes. / CJ

Myanmar junta fighters have attacked the headquarters of the Chin National Front (CNF), the political wing of the Chin National Army (CNA), for the second time in a week, destroying a clinic.

Three fighters bombed the Mt Victoria headquarters on Wednesday after an attack on Tuesday, killing five CNF members and injuring many others.

“There were three fighters but only two dropped bombs. The clinic provides healthcare to villagers,” said a CNF member.

The civilian National Unity Government (NUG) released a statement denouncing junta airstrikes.

“We convey our condolences to all those who have lost their lives from the ethnic communities by these inhumane atrocities and pledge that we will do our utmost to find justice for all those lives lost by judicial means, be it national or international,” the statement said.

CNF spokesman Salai Htet Ni said that though the junta recently announced a one-year extension to its ceasefire, it targets the CNF because it refuses to hold talks.

“It is getting more dangerous for Chin communities. They can’t send in ground troops so they rely on air attacks. We try our best to defend ourselves against the airstrikes,” he said.

Ko Zay Thu Aung, a former airforce captain who had joined the civil disobedience movement, said the junta is targeting ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) which refuse to attend regime “peace” talks.

“During the ceasefire they announced, they are in dialogue with a few EAOs who are allies. Meanwhile, the other EAOs are still revolting against the dictatorship.

“The junta delivers warnings by airstrikes to pressure those EAOs,” he said

The junta has repeatedly bombed Karen and Kachin states and Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The NUG has strongly condemned junta airstrikes, saying at least 460 civilians, including many children, have been killed.