Junta forces have been continuously bombarding the Kachin Independence Army (KIA)’s Laiza headquarters since the ethnic armed group seized two key regime outposts on the Myitkyina-Bhamo road in Waingmaw Township, Kachin State.

The KIA seized the Aungja base on October 20 and the Gangdau Yang outpost on October 31.

The junta responded with aerial and artillery bombardments targeting the KIA’s stronghold in Laiza.

At least three junta outposts in the surrounding hills have been pounding the town with 105 mm, 120 mm and 122 mm mortars. The regime also carried out airstrikes on October 31 and November 1, KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

“They are bombarding Laiza probably in retaliation for our seizure of their outposts. They have also declared war on Laiza,” he said.

One civilian has been killed and three others injured in the bombardment while hundreds of residents have fled Laiza, said Naw Bu.

“Many have fled to Maijayang. The remaining population works in the town during the day but sleeps elsewhere at night. They are in a constant state of alert.”

The regime recently sent large numbers of reinforcements to the surrounding Alen Bum and Khaya hills, according to the KIA.

A resident of Laiza said: “Shelling occurs every day, and it is impossible to count the explosions. Chinese people have returned to China. Some [residents] have fled to Maijayang, mostly elderly persons and children.”

Laiza residents are observing a blackout, switching off their lights at night for fear of being hit in the bombardment, he said.

One Chinese citizen was reportedly killed and at least two others wounded when an artillery shell fired by the regime missed its target in Laiza and landed on the Chinese side of the border on Saturday.

Min Aung Hlaing said on November 2 that the KIA had used excessive violence to attack security outposts in Kachin State, forcing his regime to respond amid the expanding resistance offensive.

He said the military would launch counterattacks against “Operation 1027” being conducted in northern Shan State by the Brotherhood Alliance, a tripartite alliance of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Arakan Army.

The Brotherhood Alliance has occupied more than 120 junta positions including military, junta-affiliated militia, and police outposts, and government offices since launching the operation on Oct. 27. They have also seized armored vehicles and artillery.

Fierce fighting has now spread to Sagaing and Magwe regions as local People’s Defense Forces join the resistance offensive.