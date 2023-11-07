Tens of thousands of civilians displaced in northern Shan State and Mandalay Region need humanitarian assistance, volunteers said.

Nearly 18,000 civilians have been displaced in Lashio, Kyaukme, Hseni, Kutkai, Muse, Namtu, Namkham, Mogoke and Mongton townships since the Brotherhood Alliance began Operation 1027, which was named after its launch day, October 27.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Arakan Army have been attacking junta targets across northern Shan and Kachin states and northern Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The MNDAA claimed on Monday that at least 112 junta positions and four towns have been seized.

The Ta’ang Women’s Organization warned of imminent food shortages at displacement camps in Hseni and Kutkai townships.

“Most of the camps have about three days of food left. Nam Maw, Nam Hsar and Nam Ngun villages in Kutkai Township urgently need food,” a representative of the organization said.

There are at least 37 camps in nine townships in northern Shan State and Mandalay Region.

Some camps are under regime control, especially in Lashio and Nawnghkio townships.

“The situation is confused as several camps are located near junta bases,” the representative said.

Thousands of residents were displaced in Nawnghkio Township when the TNLA and Mandalay People’s Defense Force ambushed a junta convoy in the township on October 2.

“The road was blocked so many people went to Nawnghkio town amid ongoing fighting,” said a Nawnghkio volunteer.

The important Pyin Oo Lwin-Nawnghkio-Lashio road, which was previously used to supply junta troops in northern Shan State, has been blocked by Operation 1027.

Kutkai Township volunteers say they are struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced residents amid power outages, food and fuel shortages and rising prices.

The roadblocks are also hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid and the movement of injured patients, the volunteers said.

“Many patients remain stranded as we are unable to send them to Lashio and other cities. Today, we pleaded to transport a patient who needed urgent medical attention,” a volunteer said.

A Muse volunteer said food prices are stable in the township but prices keep rising in Hseni and Kutkai townships.