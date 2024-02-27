The National Unity Government’s Central Committee for Counter-Terrorism is warning that it will take legal action against anyone who cooperates with the regime’s effort to impose mandatory military service.

The civilian government warned that those who cooperate with the conscription drive could face charges under the Counter-Terrorism Law for abducting civilians to be used as forced labor in Myanmar’s military, as well as cooperating with the regime to force civilians to undergo military training.

The NUG said the regime is imposing conscription so that the military can use civilians as human shields and force them to participate in its terror campaign against other civilians.

Previously, the civilian government said the regime has no authority to enforce the conscription law because it lacks legitimacy and, as a result, the public is not required to comply with the law.

The regime rushed to establish conscription bodies at the national and sub-national levels after it activated the conscription law on Feb. 10.

More than 13 million people – 6 million men and 7 million women – will be eligible for conscription, and 5,000 people will be conscripted in the first batch after the Thingyan holidays in April.

Following widespread criticism, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said women will not be drafted in the near future.

The activation of the law sparked an outpouring of concern and criticism, amid reports young people were being abducted and a census was being conducted in many parts of the country.

Young people are lining up at passport offices as they prepare to leave the country to avoid conscription.

On Feb. 13, the NUG described the law as a threat to regional security and stability. It urged leaders of the United Nations and foreign governments – including those of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional countries – to take prompt action to stop the regime from expanding its military with conscripts.

Last week, the civilian government urged people to report any human rights violation committed in the name of the conscription law.

All men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 are legally obligated to serve in the military under the newly enforced law. The age range rises to between 18 and 45 for males with specialist expertise, such as doctors and engineers, and to 18 to 35 for females with specialist expertise.

The duration of military service is up to two years, but those who are called up as technicians are required to serve for up to three years. Military service can also be extended to up to five years during a state of emergency, such as the current one.

Evading conscription is punishable by three to five years in prison. Pretending to be sick or disabled to evade conscription is punishable by five years in prison.

The law dates back to 1959 when the country’s first dictator, General Ne Win, introduced it as the head of an interim government before staging the first coup in Myanmar in 1962. Then-dictator Than Shwe amended the law in 2010. It was, however, never enforced before Min Aung Hlaing activated it this month.