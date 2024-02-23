The Karen National Union (KNU) has captured more territory in Mon and Karen states and Bago Region where the ethnic armed group’s three brigades are based, according to KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee.

The KNU spokesman last month traveled to the front line in Thaton District where KNU Brigade 1 is based, Nyaunglebin District in Bago Region where Brigade 3 is based, and Doopalaya District in southeastern Karen State where Brigade 6 is based.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee reported on his front-line visits in a recently published video.

The KNU’s armed wing, the Karen National Liberation Army, occupied Let Khet mountain overlooking Myawaddy town on the Thai border in July last year, and has since successfully repulsed 13 junta attacks to retake the mountain, the KNU spokesman said.

It now has control over the Asian Highway from Myawaddy to Kyonedoe town, with its troops primarily deployed in rural areas.

“We have controlled the Asian Highway since December,” he said in the video.

In Bago Region, KNU Brigade 3 territory has expanded from rural areas in Kyaukkyi, Mone and Shwekkyin townships to over 60 villages in Pyu, Madauk, Nyaunglebin, Kyauktaga, Penwegon and Natthangwin on the west bank of the Sittaung River, said Padoh Saw Taw Nee.

Meanwhile, KNU Brigade 1 has gained territory in Mon State’s Thaton District townships of Bilin and Kyaikto, as well as neighboring Hpa-an in Karen State, he added.

“In Kyaikto, our troops can now wander around the Kyaiktiyo (Golden Rock) Pagoda. Kyaikto Township is adjacent to Shwekyin Township. We can now go to the outskirts of Theinzayat.”

In areas controlled by the three KNLA brigades, junta troops no longer dare to leave their bases and have been reduced to a defensive position, Padoh Saw Taw Nee said.