The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and allies are poised to capture a Myanmar-China trade route after seizing nine Myanmar battalion headquarters and over 50 outposts in Kachin State in 21 days, according to the KIA and allied armed groups.

The KIA, Kachin People’s Defense Force (PDF), Arakan Army (AA), and other groups launched their offensive in Kachin State on March 7, seizing bases and outposts in Tanai, Sumprabum, Waingmaw, Momauk, Mansi Township and Dotphoneyan sub-township.

The latest push brought the capture this week of six outposts around the border-trade town of Lwegel (Lweje) in Momauk Township, the KIA said. Among them were major junta positions at Yaw Yone, Mada Bum and Lodmon, it added.

Lwegel is one of five official Kachin border trade posts with China.

Resistance groups said there are only two more junta positions to be seized on the 90-kilometer road that runs west-east between Bhamo and Lwegel.

“Yaw Yone and Mada Bum are the major outposts controlling the China-Myanmar trade zone in Lwegel, where the junta military has suffered heavy casualties and troops have fled into the jungle and to China,” said a KIA source on the ground.

Lwegel is located south of KIA headquarters in Laiza town. The KIA and allies said they have seized most of the border town and are mopping pockets of junta resistance.

On Tuesday, the regime was humiliated when it lost Light Artillery Battalions (LIBs) 387 and 320 headquarters in Momauk Township, plus the outposts at Kone Law and Lonja Bum, one day before it celebrated the 79th Armed Forces Day.

Momauk has been the most successful battleground for Kachin’s resistance since March 7, yielding the defeat of six junta battalions in the township. The bases taken belonged to Artillery Battalions 370 and 616, LIBs 438, 387 and 320, and IB 237.

Meanwhile, junta troops are reportedly on alert following resistance attacks on the road north from Bhamo to the state capital, Myitkyina.

“In Bhamo, all junta units have been placed on standby in case the KIA launches an attack on the town,” a Bhamo resident said.

Resistance forces have already seized all major junta battalion bases and outposts on the section of the Bhamo-Myitkyina road near Laiza. The junta is now reportedly fortifying Bhamo where its Military Operations Command 21 is based.

The KIA and allies have cut the junta’s main Kahin State supply route to Myitkyina in a significant victory for the revolution, said Htet Myat, a former captain who defected from the army.

“The seizure of major junta bases in the upper part of Bhamo district has put junta forces under severe pressure,” he said.