Resistance forces seized the police headquarters in the Karenni (Kayah) State capital, Loikaw, on Saturday with numerous other positions falling since Operation 1111 was launched a month ago.

The chairman of Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), Khun Bedu, told The Irrawaddy on Monday “Our offensive is pushing forward with unrelenting force. We have seized at least 10 out of 18 junta positions in Loikaw. We cannot launch simultaneous attacks on the remaining positions and will destroy the bases one by one.”

Resistance forces seized at least 70 assault rifles and other weapons on Saturday, according to the KNDF.

Loikaw University, Loikaw district court and the police headquarters have been seized, the KNDF claimed, adding that around half of the city is in resistance hands.

The regime’s Regional Command Center, Loikaw General Hospital, Nursing and Midwife School, the State Government Office and some religious buildings are still occupied by junta troops, according to resistance forces.

Black smoke rose from a market in southern Loikaw on Sunday morning after junta shelling, Loikaw residents said.

Loikaw residents posted on Facebook that the market burned down because of junta shelling on Sunday morning.

At least 35 junta positions have been overrun in Loikaw and Demoso townships and in neighboring Pekon Township in southern Shan State since November 11, according to resistance forces.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Mese Township has been under resistance control since late November when junta troops withdrew from all positions.

At least 300 junta troops, including two commanders, have been killed during Operation 1111.

On November 11, the KNDF, Karenni Army, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and People Defense Forces launched Operation 1111 in support of Operation 1027 of the Brotherhood Alliance in northern Shan State, named after its start date, October 27.

Over 50 junta troops have surrendered and at least 50 resistance fighters have died, the KNDF said.

A junta warplane was shot down on November 11 and one of the pilots was detained on November 19 and faces prosecution by the Karenni interim executive council.

Aid groups estimated that at least 82 people, including 12 children, had been killed by regime airstrikes and shelling by December 8.

Many houses in Naung Yar, Nar Nat Taw, Daw Au Khu wards have been damaged, volunteers said.

More than 40,000 Loikaw residents have abandoned the city since November 11.