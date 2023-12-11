The Kuki National Army (KNA) and People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) seized a major Myanmar junta outpost near the Indian border in Tamu Township, Sagaing Region, on Sunday, according to resistance groups.

KNA, the armed wing of the Kuki National Organization (KNO), said resistance forces occupied the Aung Zeya village camp in northern Tamu Township on Sunday morning.

The KNO said its fighter, Lettinpao, 25, and Ko Wai Yan Phyo, 22, of a PDF, were killed in the clashes.

“We lost two revolutionary KNA fighters and a people’s defense force member in the fighting. The junta suffered heavy casualties but we don’t know the details,” said a member of Tamu PDF.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

“The Aung Zeya outpost is a major stronghold in Tamu Township for junta troops and their allies,” said a Tamu PDF fighter.

The KNO’s statement said the Shan National Army, the Meitei community’s United National Liberation Front and a Pyu Saw Htee militia were based at Aung Zeya.

During fighting at Aung Zeya on Sunday, the junta launched airstrikes at the area and on three nearby villages.

“They dropped bombs at least three times and a helicopter also attacked. Houses were destroyed, cattle killed and hundreds of villagers fled,” said a Tamu resident.

“Some regime troops fled Aung Zeya into the jungle and residents fear further attacks from the forests,” the resident added.

Junta airstrikes were also carried out on Monday.

The Kuki community straddles the Chin State border with India and Bangladesh with close ties to ethnic Chin communities in Myanmar and Mizo tribes in the eastern Indian state of Mizoram.

The KNO was founded in 1988 and has been active in Chin State, Sagaing Region and Manipur State in India.

The KNA fought alongside the Kachin Independence Army and other groups to seize Khampat town in Sagaing Region on November 7.