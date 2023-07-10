Burma Karen National Union Reports Heavy Myanmar Junta Losses This Year

Karen National Liberation Army and allied forces at a captured junta outpost beside the Selween River in Papun Township, Karen State, on April 27, 2022. / KNLA

The Karen National Union (KNU) has reported that more than 2,600 Myanmar junta troops were killed in clashes in its territory during the first half of this year.

Its armed wings, the Karen National Liberation Army and Karen National Defense Organization, and allied resistance groups are active in Karen and Mon states and Tanintharyi and Bago regions.

The KNU statement on Sunday reported 2,496 clashes, in which 2,632 junta troops, including five battalion commanders and five deputies, nine captains, four lieutenants and five warrant officers, were killed.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

It said more than 1,600 junta troops were injured and 76 KNU personnel and their allies were killed, with more than 250 injured.

“The clashes are breaking out every day in KNU-controlled areas and the junta is committing war crimes and human rights violations every day in different forms. Many people are suffering during the conflict,” said a KNU representative.

The KNU said around 599,400 people had left their homes in its territory, with hunger and food shortages particularly severe during the rainy season. It said humanitarian assistance was urgently needed.

The KNU in February reported more than 8,000 clashes and in excess of 6,800 junta deaths.

A report in May by the United States Institute of Peace estimated that the junta has about 150,000 personnel, including 70,000 combat soldiers, while at least 21,000 members have been lost through casualties, deaths, desertions and defections since the 2021 coup.