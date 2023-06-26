Burma Junta Condemns Indo-US Statement on Deteriorating Situation in Myanmar

US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington on June 22. / AFP

Myanmar junta’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the joint statement by US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “deteriorating situation in Myanmar”.

They met at the White House on June 22 and a joint statement expressed deep concern about Myanmar and called for the release of all political prisoners, the establishment of constructive dialogue and a transition to an inclusive, federal democratic system.

Despite the statement, India is one of the few foreign governments maintaining relations with the regime. It has offered to assist in an election proposed by the junta, which western countries have dismissed as a sham.

The US last week leveled sanctions against Myanmar’s Ministry of Defense and the two state-owned banks — Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank — used by the military to purchase arms and other goods in foreign currencies.

The junta responded that it had detained no one against the law.

“The Foreign Ministry seeks understanding, support and constructive cooperation of the international community to the government’s efforts to build a union based on democracy and federalism as well as condemnation of terrorism in all its forms to ensure peace and stability and development in Myanmar,” its statement said.

The regime has imposed death sentences on over 150 people.

But the statement said it granted amnesty for 62,818 inmates and commuted 59 death sentences to life imprisonment.

The commutation of 38 death sentences to life imprisonment took place ahead of the Chinese foreign affairs minister’s visit in May to Naypyitaw.

Observers said the moves were to placate Beijing.

The junta ignored calls by the international community when it executed four pro-democracy activists, including Ko Jimmy and Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, in July last year.

Although the regime said it had detained no one unlawfully, it did arrest approximately 100 people who wore flowers to show their support for Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on her 78th birthday on June 19.

At the recent informal talks on Myanmar sponsored by Thailand, the junta’s foreign minister accused Myanmar’s ethnic armed organizations of deliberately delaying the peace process because they did not want to relinquish the lucrative drug business.