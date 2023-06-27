Burma Over 70,000 Houses Burned Down by Junta Since 2021

Pann Nyo Village in Sagaing's Myaung Township burns during a junta arson attack in early January 2023. / Ko Nway Oo (Myaung)

Myanmar junta troops torched 70,324 civilian houses in the 25 months from the start of May 2021 through the end of May 2023 in 13 out of the country’s 14 states and regions. As of May 31, Sagaing, Magwe, Chin, Kachin and Mandalay were the worst-hit states and regions in terms of arson attacks, according to a report released by Data for Myanmar. Sagaing was the hardest-hit area with more than 53,816 buildings burned down. Here is a breakdown of the locations and numbers of the attacks.

