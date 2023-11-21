Myanmar junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has amended the Broadcasting Law for the second time since the coup, further tightening the regime’s grip on the media.

The amendments bring the Television and Radio Broadcasting Council – which is tasked with supervising, monitoring, and managing broadcasts – under direct junta control.

Duties of the council include designing and enforcing the code of conduct for broadcasting outlets and taking action against those that violate the Broadcasting Law.

On Nov. 16, Section 2(q) of the Broadcast Law was amended to allow the regime to appoint members to the council. The section previously defined the council as “autonomous and independent from government authorities, members of the judiciary, and persons engaged in broadcasting services.”

The amendment also revokes Sections 9-13 in Chapter 4 on the nine-member council’s nomination and election by the president and bicameral parliament with public consultation, as well as members’ term limits.

Another section removed from the law on Nov. 16 covers the formation and membership of a national-level team to develop the TV and radio broadcasting industry. Min Aung Hlaing has appointed former military officer and Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn to chair the team.

The junta chief first made changes to the Broadcasting Law in November 2021, seven months after his coup. Back then, it was amended to broaden the definition of “broadcasting” to include internet-based broadcasts.

The amendment also introduced prison sentences ranging from six months to five years in addition to fines carried in the original law. It also labeled violation of the law as a cognizable offense, meaning police can arrest offenders without a warrant.

The regime launched a media crackdown even before amending the Broadcasting Law in November 2021, raiding media outlets, revoking their licenses, and jailing or killing journalists.

The crackdown forced many independent media outlets into exile. Meanwhile, over 100 staff of state-owned broadcaster Myanma Radio and Television joined the Civil Disobedience Movement.

The junta has revoked the licenses of 14 media agencies and detained 160 journalists. It has also rescinded the licenses of publishing houses for issuing books deemed unsuitable.

The latest amendments came as junta-controlled media including military mouthpiece Myawaddy TV stepped up their propaganda campaign.