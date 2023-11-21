Myanmar regime airstrikes and shelling have killed at least seven people and wounded about 30 within two days in Chin, Kayah and Shan states and Sagaing Region, according to volunteer groups.

At least four people were reportedly killed and 17 wounded in two days in Namkham, Namhsan and Muse townships in northern Shan State.

A 14-year-old girl was killed and four people, including two teenagers, sustained injuries in shelling on Ong Ma Sum village in Namhsan without any fighting reported in the township, according to the Ta’ang Women’s Organization (TWO), which monitors junta violence.

“A teenager died of shrapnel injuries and her entire family and a teenage neighbor were wounded by junta shelling,” a representative of TWO said.“The junta is shelling civilian targets.”

Junta warplanes also bombed Myo Thit village in Namhsan on Sunday night, killing a child and an adult and injuring eight others, TWO reported.

At least 25 village houses were damaged or destroyed.

On Sunday, three Man Mai villagers in the township sustained injuries and 10 houses were destroyed, volunteers said.

“Fighting is ongoing in Namkham and the junta has used chemical bombs near residential areas,” a volunteer said.

A Muse Township woman was killed and two other civilians injured in shelling, volunteers said.

TWO has reported over 50 deaths and 96 people injured by junta airstrikes and shelling in northern Shan State since October 27.

In Chin State on Tuesday, an airstrike injured at least seven Mee Zar villagers in Paletwa Township, where the Arakan Army is fighting junta forces, according to the Chin Defense Force (CDF).

“At least seven people, including four teenagers, sustained injuries in a junta airstrike,” a CDF spokesman said. “Clashes continue between the Arakan Army and junta troops in Mee Zar Wa village on Tuesday.”

Two days of airstrikes were reported in Indaw Township, Sagaing Region, and a woman was killed and two men injured on Monday, Indaw Revolution claimed.

On Sunday, two monks died and four people sustained injuries in junta shelling in the Kayah State capital, Loikaw, where resistance forces are fighting as part of Operation 1111.

More than 50 people have been killed and 70 injured in junta shelling, aerial bombing and shooting in Loikaw since November 11, according to the Karenni Human Rights Group.