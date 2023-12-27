The Myanmar military regime has imposed a blockade on Kawlin Township in Sagaing Region, according to local residents and resistance forces in control of the township.

All vehicles—including those driven by people whose citizenship IDs show they are residents of the township—heading to Kawlin via Kachin State have been turned back at a junta checkpoint in neighboring Indaw town since Sunday. People trying to leave Kawlin are also being turned back at the Indaw checkpoint.

A junta checkpoint in Koepin Village in Mandalay Region is also barring vehicles from heading to Kawlin, leaving the township completely cut off.

A member of Indaw Township People’s Defense Force (PDF) said: “Kawlin has been seized [by resistance forces] and is now under the control of the National Unity Government. So, the regime [has imposed a blockade] to create trouble for the population in Kawlin. It is paddy harvest time now, when Kawlin usually buys rice from Indaw. My assessment is the regime is imposing the ‘four cuts’ strategy on Kawlin. It is attempting to cut off the flow of food and commodities.”

The “four cuts” strategy was introduced under Myanmar’s first military dictator, Ne Win, and is designed to sever insurgents’ access to funding, food, intelligence and recruits.

Kawlin last month became the first town to be occupied by resistance forces in Sagaing Region. The seat of district-level administration, it was seized by combined forces of the Kachin Independence Army, Arakan Army, All Burma Students Democratic Front, PDF and local resistance groups on Nov. 6. Civilian administration has been restored in Kawlin, run by the NUG. The NUG’s digital bank, Spring Development Bank, is planning to open its first physical branch in Kawlin town.

The checkpoint in Indaw town is manned by troops from the 77th Light Infantry Division.

A Kawlin resident who is now in Mandalay town said: “We have been in Mandalay for a long time. My parents and relatives are still in Kawlin. I can barely make phone calls to them. Recently, those attempting to return to Kawlin have been turned back at Indaw. I have concerns for my family and relatives in Kawlin, as I can’t contact them.”

The Irrawaddy was also unable to make phone calls to residents and local resistance groups in Kawlin.

Kawlin Township is made up of eight wards and 202 villages, while Indaw Township comprises 10 wards and 148 villages. Both townships are ordinarily accessible by road and rail.