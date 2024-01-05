At least five people, including a child, were killed and around 10 injured as Myanmar junta fighter jets bombarded Taze Township in Sagaing Region on Thursday.

The jet twice bombed Sein Nan village, killing a six-year-old boy, Htet Myat Aung, and four women. Five houses, a garage in the compound of a monastery and a school were destroyed, a resident told The Irrawaddy on Friday.

Injured civilians are being treated and two women are in a critical condition.

“The junta intentionally targets civilians. There were no clashes around the area. This village has never had any attacks on the regime,” he added.

Sein Nan is 50km northwest of Taze with over 300 households at the edge of the large Maha Myaing forest, which is difficult for junta soldiers to raid, said an ethnic Kachin resident of Taze.

In March, an MI-35 helicopter attacked a village near Sein Nan but no casualties were reported.

Resistance groups have surrounded Taze town where Battalion 361 is stationed.

Myanmar’s regime has killed at least 4,279 civilians since the 2021 coup, according to the Assistance Association For Political Prisoners. The Irrawaddy estimates that 580 of those victims were children.