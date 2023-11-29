Resistance forces retreated on Wednesday from Taze town in Sagaing Region after overcoming most Myanmar junta positions on Tuesday.

Taza Township police station held off resistance attacks and airstrikes and shelling led to a resistance retreat.

Bo Tiger of Tiger Brothers People’s Defense Force based in Taze Township told The Irrawaddy: “We had to retreat in the afternoon. Only a police station remained to be seized and, if the jets hadn’t come, we could have seized it and the rest of the town.”

One resistance fighter was killed and another badly injured while numerous junta troops and police were killed, according to resistance groups.

A Taze resident was killed by junta shelling and others were injured, according to residents.

At least four airstrikes from fighter jets and Mi-35 helicopters targeted resistance forces.

A Taze PDF leader told The Irrawaddy: “Reinforcements arrived from Ye-U Township in transport helicopters so we decided to retreat. However, we plan to come back and seize the town.”

A resident said junta troops are now patrolling the town.

“The battle went on too long and the junta had time to bring in reinforcements and fighter jets,” said the resident.

Resistance forces first attacked Taze on November 22 and moved into the town on Monday night.