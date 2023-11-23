A joint attack by resistance groups resulted in the seizure of a junta military outpost near Lar Poet village tract in Sagaing Region’s Kani Township on Wednesday.

The troops were under the command of the People’s Defence Force (PDF) and comprised battalions from Yinmabin District and other local resistance groups, fighters said.

The Monywa–Minkin Road, a major transport route in Sagaing Region, passes through the village tract, which is also known as “Sal Ywar Chaung” (“10 villages’ corner”). It borders Alaungdaw Kathapa National Park in the west of the province.

Fighting began at about 6 am on Wednesday, a resident of the township said, adding that the junta’s military sent in a fighter jet fighter to observe the battle.

Resistance groups said the fighter jet bombed the area at about noon and that the junta’s military suffered heavy losses.

They said they found at least 20 bodies of junta troops after seizing the outpost and that two resistance fighters were killed. They also said they seized arms and ammunition at the outpost.

Residents of the township said the fighting continued Thursday. U Kyi, a resident of Mee Chaung Village, said: “Though the PDFs have seized the outpost, clashes kept breaking out today [Thursday] as the junta’s military sent more reinforcements from Monywa this morning.”

Some village residents were injured by the junta’s airstrikes even though they were hiding in forested areas, he added.

A member of Yinmabin District Battalion 1 said that the operation was carried out under the direct command of the Yinmarbin District Commander of the PDF. He said resistance troops would keep fighting to prevent junta troops from retaking the base and the strategic area around it.

“We heard that more junta troops from Chaung-U are also coming here. Though we have already seized [the outpost], they will take it back if we leave. So, we are not leaving and will resist attacks,” he said.