Myanmar’s ex-generals gathered in solidarity with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday at the construction site of a gigantic Buddha statue in Naypyitaw.

The gathering at Maravijaya Buddha Park was attended by acting president Myint Swe, former president Thein Sein, former Union Election Commission chair Tin Aye, Union Solidarity and Development Party chair Khin Yi, his deputies Myat Hein and Hla Tun and party secretary general Thaung Aye, among other ex-generals.

Min Aung Hlaing told his cabinet last week that Myanmar was not yet stable enough to hold an election, indicating that military rule will be extended again when the state of emergency expires on July 31.

The state of emergency was initially declared in February 2021, when the military ousted the democratically elected government. It has been extended three times after the initial period of one year.

Myint Swe, the military-nominated vice president in the civilian government, is currently the acting president. He has barely appeared in public since the 2021 coup, except when emergency rule was announced and extended. He is expected to head the National Defense and Security Council meeting which will extend military rule by six months this month.

Ming Aung Hlaing led ex-generals around the park and they planted sal trees, which are associated with the Buddha.

Thein Sein, whom Min Aung Hlaing paid respect to on Armed Forces Day this year, donated 6 million kyats to the construction of the Maravijaya Buddha last week.

Thein Sein’s neighbor, former Lieutenant General Tin Aye, also donated millions of kyats.

Khin Yi organized pro-military rallies ahead of Min Aung Hlaing’s coup. He served as immigration minister under both Thein Sein and Min Aung Hlaing. He and his deputies, former air force chief Myat Hein, former president’s office minister Hla Tun and former Lt-Gen Thaung Aye, donated to Min Aung Hlaing’s Cyclone Mocha fund in May.

On Sunday, Khin Yi donated 30 million kyats and Thaung Aye contributed 900,000 kyats to the construction.

Former Major General Sein Htwar, a minister in a previous junta, Lt-Gen Aung Than Htut, who headed the Bureau of Special Operations under Thein Sein’s quasi-civilian government, and current junta ministers also made donations.

The marble structure is purported to be the world’s largest depiction of a sitting Buddha. The idea originated with former dictator Than Shwe, who donated the marble to Myanmar’s military in 2017. Than Shwe visited the park in February.

The statue is due to be consecrated on August 1.