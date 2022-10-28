Burma Disabled Civilian Killed in Myanmar Junta Airstrike

A disabled resident from Myaung Township in Sagaing Region has been killed in a Myanmar junta helicopter attack amid a clash with resistance forces.

About 60 junta troops from an outpost in Kyauk Yit village in the township raided Payein Mar village on Friday with mortars where the Myingyan District People’s Defense Force (PDF) was based, according to resistance forces.

After about two hours of fighting, two helicopters dropped numerous reinforcements while two other MI-35s fired on the village.

Myingyan PDF and the Civilian Defense Security Organization in Myaung fought junta troops and helped villagers to escape.

“Those injured are no longer in a critical condition but three members of the Myingyan PDF were seriously injured while junta forces suffered at least three injuries,” said a security organization member.

“We are never afraid to fight them on the ground but the airstrikes make us fear for innocent people,” she added.

Junta troops retreated to Kyauk Yit on Friday afternoon but around 5,000 people from seven villages left their homes during the day, according to resistance forces.