Heatstroke and water shortages are taking a deadly toll among civilians made homeless by fighting in Kale Township, Sagaing Region, say local volunteers helping displaced people.

The daytime temperature in Kale on Thursday was 38 C (100.4 F) in Kale Township, according to the junta’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

“Infants and the elderly are suffering most from the intense heat. Babies are especially vulnerable,” said a volunteer.

“It is difficult to get precise figures but we estimate that more than 500 people are suffering from heat exhaustion across the township.”

Public health workers who have refused to work for the regime are treating heat-exhaustion victims in areas without healthcare facilities. Treatment is limited however due to junta restrictions and transport difficulties that have cut off access to medicines.

A local health worker helping displaced people said several people in Kale have died from heatstroke in recent days.

“The victims had underlying conditions and high blood pressure and could not make it to hospital. As far as we know, at least five people have died suddenly due to heatstroke,” he said.

Regime officials at checkpoints on roads linking Kale with Kalewa, Gangaw and Chin State impose tight checks on travelers and make arbitrary arrests. Locals dare not travel even to seek medical treatment, said a volunteer.

Kale Township is also facing a critical drinking water shortage with supplies poised to run out soon, said displaced people.

“Lakes are drying up and streams have less water now,” said one displaced man.

More than 50,000 Kale residents have fled junta air and artillery strikes since fighting broke out in the township on Feb. 20.

Some have returned to Kale during lulls in the fighting but around 30,000 people are sheltering after their homes were destroyed in junta arson attacks.

“Previously, we fled to nearby villages [when junta troops raided our village],” one displaced man said.

“But during the latest fighting we were forced to flee into forests and mountains far from villages. The regime then bombed our camp with drones and shells. We are in serious trouble.”

Eighty civilians were killed and another 30 are missing following junta attacks in civilian areas in Kale between Feb. 20 and April 17, according to the civilian revolutionary committee in Kale Town.