Informed sources in Naypyitaw and Yangon have suggested that State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi remains in prison in Naypyitaw, dismissing reports that the Nobel Peace Laureate has been moved to a house in Naypyitaw.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, a pro-regime media outlet in Myanmar first reported the claim that Suu Kyi and detained President U Win Myint had been moved to new locations.

An hour later, regime spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told the Burmese services of VOA and the BBC: “Not only Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint but also some [other] older prisoners were given necessary care since the weather is extremely hot.” However, he did not say that Suu Kyi had been moved to a new location. When media outlets pressed him for further information, he did not provide any details.

No photos or any other evidence has been produced indicating that Suu Kyi or Win Myint have been moved to house arrest.

Despite this, local and international newspapers have published stories suggesting that Suu Kyi is now under house arrest.

Informed sources familiar with Suu Kyi and Naypyitaw Prison said she remained there, adding that the regime may have provided air conditioners to protect her and other elderly prisoners from the current high temperatures. The same sources added that just before the traditional New Year festival Suu Kyi requested that traditional Myanmar snacks be provided for the inmates at Naypyitaw Prison. Then, on Monday evening, a rumor went around that Suu Kyi had been taken out of the prison. However, the sources insisted that the State Counselor remained in prison in Naypyitaw.

Last year, some Thai news media acted as spin merchants for the Myanmar regime, broadcasting its propaganda that she had been moved to house arrest. It was a ploy by the regime to confuse the international community and falsely cast itself in a favorable light.

Suu Kyi, 78, has been detained by the Myanmar military since it overthrew her government in a 2021 coup. She is serving a combined 27 years in prison on convictions ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law, charges she denies.