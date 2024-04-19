Clashes reportedly broke out between a splinter group of the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Myanmar’s junta in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State, on Friday.

An officer from the Anti-Military Dictatorship splinter group of the NMSP, which was established in February, said: “Junta armored vehicles advanced between Than Kalaung and Kaw Sap villages and our troops opened fire.”

He said fighting was ongoing as other resistance groups arrived to block the convoy.

Kyaikmayaw residents reported continued clashes on Friday and that the junta convoy was stranded. Convoys heading to Myawaddy on the Thai border are stranded at the Dawna Range near Kawkareik town. Residents said the convoy in Kawkareik Township in Karen State.

The Anti-Military Dictatorship group is attacking junta troops across Mon State.

Nai Zeya, the group’s leader, on Thursday in a Burmese new year speech called for Mon unity against the junta.

The NMSP signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement in 2015 but subsequently withdrew from the Peace Process Steering Team.