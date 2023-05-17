Burma Cyclone Mocha Causes Heavy Damage in Chin State

Cyclone Mocha’s damage in Hakha on Monday. / Supplied

More than 1,200 houses are reported to have been damaged by Cyclone Mocha across Chin State, the United Nations reported on Tuesday.

By Wednesday Myanmar’s death toll reached 202.

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) said on Tuesday that about 1,136 houses were destroyed by the cyclone in Chin State.

The NUG reported landslides in Hakha and Paletwa townships.

A Chin Fire Services Department official reported that rescue teams are not able to reach Paletwa due to security concerns. He said there were no communications with Paletwa and Matupi townships.

The Global Khumi Generation, an expat organization helping Paletwa, said a landslide hit a church construction site in Sami town.

A representative of the group said a fever has been spreading through Paletwa and Sami since the cyclone.

“We cannot contact our families. We hear Sami is still flooded,” she said.

Mocha made landfall in Rakhine State on Sunday with winds of up to 195km (120 miles) per hour before crossing into neighboring Chin State and Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said some international staff cannot be reaped in Rakhine and Chin states.

A Chinland Defense Force representative in Mindat, Chin State, said the anti-regime organization and the Mindat Township Administration Body are assisting about 200 people left homeless by Mocha.

“The reports of damage will increase when the phone lines are restored,” he said.