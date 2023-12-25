The civilian National Unity Government (NUG) on Sunday announced the dissolution of Myanmar’s largest business group, the Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, saying the federation was funding the junta’s war crimes as well as genocide.

The more than 100-year-old federation is a national-level body representing the private sector in Myanmar. Established during colonial rule in 1919 as the Burmese Chamber of Commerce, its centenary was celebrated in 2019 under the now ousted National League for Democracy government.

Previously, the NUG blacklisted business organizations and owners that fund or conduct business with the regime. It said the federation had failed in its responsibility to serve the public interest as a business entity, and instead had been funding and collaborating with the regime in its human rights violations, war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity.

The federation has also violated labor rights in cooperation with the regime, the NUG said in its explanation for its decision to dissolve the federation.

The shadow government said it would treat business owners that continue to participate in the federation – as well as its staff – as junta supporters, warning that it would take action against them under the Counter-Terrorism Law. The NUG also warned against use of the federation’s assets and funds to benefit the regime.

Three days after his coup in February 2021, Min Aung Hlaing summoned the federation’s president and officers to a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw. The junta boss also met federation leadership in July to discuss measures to keep the economy running.

The federation donated 100 million kyats (over US$ 30,000) to construct the Maravijaya, a titanic Buddha statue built by Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw. Federation members, many of whom are owners of leading businesses in Myanmar, also made donations individually.

The Myanmar Automobile Manufacturer and Distributor Association, which is a partner of the federation, recently came under fire for a networking dinner it held at The Secretariat in Yangon on December 16. The dinner – at an historic venue where Myanmar independence hero General Aung San and his colleagues were assassinated – drew ire on social media following reports it turned into a drunken revelry. Federation president Aye Win was present at the controversial party.

In September, the NUG also announced the dissolution of the Myanmar Gems and Jewelry Entrepreneurs Association and its regional and state chapters, saying they had legitimized the regime and propped it up with tax revenue. Forty-three members of the Myanmar Gems and Jewelry Entrepreneurs Association were blacklisted by the NUG in early December.

The parallel government also blacklisted two Myanmar military-run conglomerates – Myanma Economic Holdings Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation – in November 2021.

The NUG last year also blacklisted businesses owned by cronies Tay Za, Jonathan Kyaw Thaung, Aung Hlaing Oo, Zaw Win Oo, Naing Htut Aung, Aung Moe Myint, Sitt Taing Aung, Tun Hlaing and Aye Ko for serving as arms-brokers and frontmen for junta businesses.