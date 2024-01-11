Residents of Kyaukme town in northern Shan State are fleeing their homes as Myanmar junta troops bombard the area after losing the neighboring town of Mongngaw to the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

Mongngaw, located 49 kilometers from Kyaukme, fell to the TNLA on December 31. Since then, the Kyaukme-based No. 1 Military Operations Command and Light Infantry Battalions 501 and 502 have conducted daily artillery strikes on surrounding areas.

“They [junta forces] are shelling around the town. TNLA troops are present in the north of the town. Armed groups are also active between Kyaukme and Hsipaw. Kyaukme residents are fleeing amid reports that the TNLA is preparing to seize the town,” said one Kyaukme resident.

However, many locals have remained in the town to take care of their homes, said another resident.

“One or two members of each family have stayed behind to protect their homes from thieves. This is the first time we have heard of residents being forced to abandon the town. Previous clashes saw people from the surrounding countryside flee to Kyaukme.”

One woman who has fled the town told The Irrawaddy that junta is bombarding areas around the town even though fighting has yet to break out.

“Shells have hit villages on the outskirts of Kyuakme. We live in the ward farthest from the town center [and] our house shakes during the attacks. We abandoned our home out of fear that elderly members of the family would die from heart attacks,” she said.

The fleeing residents have sought refuge with relatives in Mandalay’s Pyin Oo Lwin and other nearby towns.

The woman said she had no plans to return for now.

“I am worried that the military will conduct bombing raids if the town comes under attack. Those who remain in the town have dug air raid shelters,” she added.

Shops and markets are still open in Kyaukme town this week and businesses are operating as normal.

Kyaukme Township is home to 170,000 residents spread across three towns, 20 wards and 370 villages. The township is located on the Myanmar-China border trade route and is well connected by road and rail.

The TNLA took control of the township’s other two towns, Mongngaw and Monglong, in December. It seized large caches of weapons after junta troops and officials in Mongngaw capitulated following a three-day battle on Dec. 31.

Junta air and artillery strikes during the battle killed two civilians, injured five others, and damaged 14 houses and religious buildings, the TNLA said. Both sides also suffered casualties, it said, without providing details.

TNLA has seized six towns and 76 junta outposts in northern Shan State since late October. Its troops are conducting Operation 1027 along with fellow Brotherhood Alliance members the Arakan Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA). The three groups have collectively seized 16 towns, five border crossings and over 400 junta outposts since the launch of Operation in 1027 on Oct. 27.