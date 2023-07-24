Two ambushes inflicted heavy casualties on junta troops stationed at a base on the Monywa-Mandalay highway last Friday, while four resistance fighters and a civilian were also killed during the clashes in Sagaing Region’s Monywa District, two resistance groups said.

A combined force of resistance fighters used heavy explosives to attack regime forces and a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia at a junta base on the highway in Monywa Township on Friday, according to a statement by the Monywa District People’s Defense Force (PDF) Battalion 24. The PDF is under the command of the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government.

Troops from the junta base have been extorting money from drivers of civilian vehicles on the highway, the PDF said.

At 1:20pm on Friday, fighters from six joint resistance groups ambushed forces from the junta base while they were extorting money from civilians using the highway, according to PDF South Monywa, which joined Battalion 24 in the ambush.

“Two junta soldiers were gunned down at close range while they were coming near the [hidden] resistance forces to get drinking water,” the South Monywa PDF said in its statement.

A shootout lasted several minutes after other regime forces arrived at the scene.

Later, at about 4:20pm, the resistance groups attacked the junta base again, using both firearms and improvised explosive devices.

At least 10 regime forces were killed in the second attack, according to PDF Battalion 24.

Videos taken by resistance groups show them conducting ambushes and then retreating when junta forces respond with gunfire.

Prior to the resistance attacks, three resistance members were arrested and shot dead by the junta troops while they were scouting the junta movements on the highway, according to local resistance forces.

Also, another fighter and one civilian were chased and shot dead by the junta forces while they were riding a motorbike near the junta base on the highway.

Pro-junta Telegram news channels reported that five PDF “terrorists” were killed by security forces in the area, and that one pistol and an improvised firearm were seized. The pro-junta media displayed photographs of five slain men.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Resistance groups are urging civilians to avoid regime forces and military convoys on the highway due to the potential of more attacks.