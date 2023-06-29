Burma Magwe Resistance Blocks Key Myanmar Junta Supply Route

A Pyu Saw Htee militia vehicle destroyed by a resistance landmine on the Myaing-Kanma road in Myaing Township in May. / Myaing PDF

Resistance groups say they have inflicted heavy losses on Myanmar junta forces on an important supply route in Myaing Township, Magwe Region.

Resistance groups urged people to avoid the Myaing-Kanma highway that is a major logistic route for the junta and its allied Pyu Saw Htee militias, according to Myaing People’s Defense Forces (PDF) that coordinated the attacks.

The groups have given pro-regime villages along the highway until mid-July to leave their homes.

On Tuesday morning resistance groups said they used eight heavy landmines to ambush a junta vehicle between two pro-regime villages on the highway, killing at least seven troops and militia allies.

The vehicle and road were destroyed, according to Myaing PDF.

On Tuesday afternoon, four junta vehicles from Pakokku Township were ambushed with four landmines between Kanma and Kan Taw village on the highway.

A soldier was killed and six others injured, according to Myaing PDF.

The resistance groups said they used a drone to drop bombs on regime sentries on the highway.

An aerial video shows regime sentries driving away after a drone bomb explodes near their position.

Two more mine ambushes were carried out on junta vehicles from Pakokku between Kanma and the pro-regime village of Twin Ma on Tuesday.

At least two vehicles have been stopped from reaching Myaing, the PDF said.

Regime forces shelled nearby villages in response.

On Wednesday morning, resistance groups ambushed junta troops from Myaing near the pro-regime village of Tha Yet Kan on the highway, reportedly killing two soldiers.

Nearly the whole of the highway has been destroyed by resistance landmine attacks, the PDF said.

The resistance groups said they would restore the road after the revolution.