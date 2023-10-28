Bitter iron-y for Min Aung Hlaing

The Russia-backed No. 2 Steel Mill in Pinpet, Shan State hasn’t even begun test runs, never mind production, yet junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has already opened a rail link to transport iron ore from the plant.

The regime chief oversaw the opening of the railroad from the plant to a road on October 22. It was built to transport pig iron to the No. 1 Steel Mill in Mandalay Region’s Myingyan, which has resumed operations.

The Pinpet steel plant, located near the Shan State capital of Taunggyi, is a joint iron exploitation-processing project of the military-owned Myanmar Economic Corporation and the regime’s major arms supplier Rostec, a Russian state defense corporation.

Operations at the Myingyan and Pinpet plants were suspended in 2017 by the now-ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) government over financial concerns. The military regime has so far succeeded in firing up only the Myingyan plant.

Since his coup, Min Aung Hlaing has been working to restore its Pinpet sister with assistance from Russia, desperate to reduce US dollar expenditures on iron and steel imports.

The junta boss has frequently blamed the NLD government for what he describes as its thoughtlessness in suspending the project when it was already 98.86 percent completed.

He has, however, been unable to complete the remaining 1.14 percent over the past two years. Local communities also oppose the project for environmental reasons.

Ex-president misses NCA party

Former president Thein Sein missed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) anniversary ceremony due to poor health, according to junta media.

Thein Sein also reportedly cancelled a private meeting with ex-Karen National Union (KNU) chairman Mutu Say, who joined the NCA event in Naypyitaw and talked there with junta boss Min Aung Hlaing.

Myanmar’s 78-year-old former president is in such poor health that he barely leaves his home or receives visitors, pro-junta media NP News reported.

Thein Sein had until recently enjoyed a close relationship with the junta and Min Aung Hlaing, appearing at Armed Forces Day ceremonies where he was feted by the regime boss.

The ex-general was a key player in the NCA, which was signed by his quasi-civilian government and eight ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in October 2015. Thein Sein’s vice-president Sai Mauk Kham, parliament speaker Thura Shwe Mann, and President’s Office minister U Aung Min were, however, present at the anniversary event.

Min Aung Hlaing’s plan to create a false impression of peace in Myanmar was quickly unmasked after the anniversary event when the Kachin Independence Army and the Karen National Union seized several junta bases. Meanwhile another ethnic armed group, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, launched coordinated attacks in Kokang in northern Shan State on Friday, taking control of Chin Shwe Haw near the Chinese border.

From Russia with more love

The head of Russia’s Defense Ministry Military University met with Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of Russian cadets learning Burmese in Myanmar.

Lieutenant-General Igor Mishutkin had previously sought favor by flattering the junta chief with an honorary professorship in June 2021.

His university was already teaching Burmese to its students, said the Russian general, who conferred the bauble on Min Aung Hlaing for “his performance to cement relations between two the countries’ armed forces.”

The junta is already teaching Russian to staff in some ministries, particularly the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, as it attempts to revive the Covid and coup-battered tourism sector by luring Russian travelers. The regime also plans to teach the Russian language at two civil service academies.

Relations between the regime and its top arms supplier now even extend to religion. Last week, the junta granted a plot of land in Yangon for Moscow to build a Russian Orthodox church.

Since the 2021 coup, ties between the two international pariah states have dramatically expanded in spheres spanning the economy, religion, health, nuclear technology, education, and culture.

