At least 33 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Karen states and Magwe, Sagaing, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs. Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta suffers heavy losses in simultaneous attacks in northern Shan

The Myanmar junta lost bases and troops, as well as a town, in northern Shan State on Friday when the Brotherhood Alliance, a tripartite military alliance comprising the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) launched anti-regime Operation 1027 (named for Friday’s date, Oct. 27).

The resistance groups attacked many regime targets in several townships in northern Shan, including the state’s largest city Lashio, and seized Chin Shwe Haw town, which is located near the Chinese border, from the regime.

The junta responded to the attacks with artillery and air strikes.

Over 20 regime forces are believed to have been killed in the coordinated attacks.

Military offices burned in urban raids in Karen

Joint resistance forces engage in a clash with regime forces in Kawkareik town on Friday. / Karen Information Center

The Military Intelligence Department office and the office of the Police Special Branch were burned down in Kawkareik Town, Karen State on Friday after resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, raided and seized junta bases in the town, according to local Karen media.

Clashes between junta forces and resistance groups also broke out in at least four locations outside Kawkareik town. Details of damage and casualties on both sides were unknown.

Military bases bombed in Magwe

Young Force said it and other resistance groups used improvised rocket bombs to attack junta bases in Ashae Hpone Kan Village in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Thursday.

Rocket bombs exploded near regime forces at the bases, but details of damage and casualties were unknown.

Military checkpoint attacked in Magwe

Two regime forces were killed in Natmauk Township, Magwe Region on Thursday evening when Oppressed People’s Revolutionary Force attacked junta troops at a military checkpoint near Thamone Kone Village, the resistance groups said.

All resistance fighters retreated from the area without casualties, though regime troops responded with firearms.

Regime forces bombed by drones in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Resistance drones strike regime forces advancing on a village in Shwebo Township on Monday. / Black Wolf Army

Three pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday when three resistance groups used drones to drop bombs on a military unit of 65 troops from Kyauk Myaung Town while they were advancing near Maung Tat Village, said Black Wolf Army, which joined the attack.

After being bombed, the junta troops counterattacked the resistance forces using drone bombs, but there were no casualties.

Junta troops killed in urban attack in Sagaing

Resistance members ambush regime forces out shopping in Monywa town on Thursday. / Golden Eagle Force (Monywa)

Two regime personnel were killed and two injured in Monywa Town, Sagaing Region on Thursday when three resistance groups attacked four regime forces from a junta base at a former Immigration Department office on the Monywa-Amyint Road, said Golden Eagle Force (Monywa), which joined the attack.

The regime forces were attacked from close range while they were out shopping.

Junta base, reinforcements attacked in Tanintharyi

Tanintharyi People’s Defense Force said it and other local resistance groups attacked a base of pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia forces in Mingok Village in Kyunsu Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday.

They also ambushed a military vehicle carrying reinforcement troops near Taung Pu Village in nearby Myeik Township while it was heading to the militia base during an attack by resistance groups. At least nine regime forces were killed in the ambush.

The combined groups also ambushed a military vehicle near Chaung Nyiko Village in Tanintharyi Township on Wednesday while it was traveling to the military’s Artillery Battalion 306 based in Maw Tone Village. Military casualties were unknown.

Junta troops ambushed while advancing into Yoma Forest in Bago

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Wednesday when Paungde PDF ambushed a military unit of 24 troops from a junta base on a hill where a junta telecom tower is based.

The regime forces were attacked while advancing into Bago Yoma Forest. There were no resistance casualties.