Fighting continued across northern Shan State on Saturday with more Myanmar junta bases falling.

“Operation 1027” was launched on Friday with coordinated attacks by the Brotherhood Alliance of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Arakan Army.

TNLA spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tar Aik Kyaw reported at least two clashes in Nawnghkio and Nam Khan Townships in northern Shan State on Saturday.

He said the TNLA and Mandalay People’s Defense Force attacked junta forces near Kampu village, Nawnghkio Township, in northern Shan State this morning.

“In the past ethnic minorities fought the dictatorship alone but today all ethnicities resist this junta. If everyone throughout the country joins this operation, we can break the dictatorship,” he said.

The MNDAA said it occupied three junta outposts near Xiao Xin Fan and Nanghang villages on Saturday morning, seizing arms and ammunition. It added that it then ambushed junta troops on the Chinshwehaw-Hopang road near the Chinese border.

The group said many regime troops were detained and killed.

It said it occupied junta camps in Man Bing village and Pang Hseng town in Muse Township.

Over 30 junta positions have been seized since Friday in Operation 1027, said Ko Yan Naing, the MNDAA’s spokesman.

The junta has admitted troop deaths in northern Shan State through its media and propaganda channels.

A junta border base allegedly fired shells near the Muse border trade zone with some shells landing near Wan Tain town in China, damaging houses.

The MNDAA seized Chinshwehaw on the border on Saturday but junta forces have been trying to retake the town, according to residents.

More than 500 Chinshwehaw residents reportedly fled into China on Saturday.

Over 2,000 residents from Lashio Township villages have arrivedin Lashio town and are sheltering at the Mansu monastery.

The MNDAA on Saturday warned all junta personnel and militia allies to surrender to ensure their safety, promising to respect their rights as prisoners of war.

The group said it launched a drone attack on a junta outpost and an allied militia camp in Lashio Township, prompting shooting along the Lashio-Mongyaw road.

Fighting was reported in Theinni Township on Saturday with residents reporting a junta airstrike near Kaung Haw village.