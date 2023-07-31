At least 89 Myanmar junta forces were reportedly killed in the past week as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions and Shan, Karen and Chin states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAOs.

Some reports of military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Military flotilla faces fierce ambush in Mandalay

Combined resistance forces ambush a military flotilla in Thabeikkyin Township on Thursday. / Bo Linn Yone

At least 37 regime forces were reportedly killed and many others injured in Thabeikkyin Township, Mandalay Region on Thursday when four resistance groups from Mandalay and Sagaing regions jointly ambushed a military flotilla of nine vessels in the Irrawaddy River, said Bo Linn Yone, a resistance group that coordinated the attack.

The flotilla was transporting rations, ammunition and reinforcements to Upper Myanmar.

The resistance groups attacked the vessels from eight locations, damaging two ships. Two military gunboats counterattacked the resistance forces, said the resistance group.

Regime forces attacked in Chin

At least eight regime forces were killed in Mindat town, Chin State on Sunday in attacks by Chin Defense Force (Mindat), said the resistance group.

In the morning, the group ambushed regime forces in the township, killing one soldier and injuring two resistance fighters.

Later, at around 4 p.m., the group ambushed regime forces patrolling in a vehicle in a residential ward of the town, killing seven junta troops and injuring some others.

Junta forces ambushed in Sagaing

Resistance forces engage in a clash with regime forces in Myaung Township on Saturday. / MBT

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when seven resistance groups jointly ambushed a military unit from the police station at Kyauk Yit Village, said Myingyan Black Tiger, which joined the attack.

The junta troops were attacked while en route to join a military flotilla in the Chindwin River, for which they were to provide an escort.

North West Military Command bombed in Sagaing

Resistance forces fire a 107-mm rocket bomb at the headquarters of the North West Military Command in Monywa Township last Friday. / Aung San Force

PDF group Aung San Force said it and another resistance group used a 107-mm rocket bomb to attack the base of the North West Military Command in Monywa town, Sagaing Region last Friday.

Military casualties were unknown.

The group said it also attacked a military flotilla of seven vessels on the Chindwin River in Monywa Township as it was transporting reinforcements and rations to the North West Military Command.

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured.

Military vessels attacked in Sagaing

A resistance fighter takes part in an ambush on a military flotilla in Salingyi Township on Saturday. / Dar Ma Sai Army

Resistance group Dar Ma Sai Army said it killed five regime forces and injured many others in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when it and two other resistance groups attacked a military flotilla including a gunboat and six barges in the Chindwin River.

Two resistance fighters were also injured.

The flotilla was reportedly transporting rations and ammunition to the base of the North West Military Command in Monywa town from Yangon.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

Two regime forces were killed and many others injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when local resistance groups triggered land mines to ambush two vehicles in which regime forces were patrolling outside Shwebo town, said resistance group Shwebo Fighters Without Borders, which coordinated the attack.

Clash erupts in Karen State’s Kawkareik

Well-known resistance group Lion Battalion Commando Special Forces claimed that 11 regime forces were confirmed killed and three others injured as it coordinated with the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), to raid regime forces from Light Infantry Battalion 547 and the junta’s Border Guard Forces on the Asia Highway last Thursday.

The regime forces were attacked while they were stationed at a swimming pool site on the highway.

10 junta troops killed in land mine ambushes in Tanintharyi

Thayat Chaung PDF claimed to have killed 10 regime forces and injured many others in Thayat Chaung Township, Tanintharyi Region last Thursday when it used six land mines to ambush a military vehicle between two villages.

A shootout continued for 10 minutes after the mine attack.

Junta suffers losses in eight days of clashes in southern Shan State

At least 13 regime forces were killed and many others injured in Pekon Township, southern Shan State in the past week when local resistance groups including the Karenni Revolution Union (KRU) attacked a military unit of 50 troops for eight days from July 21 to 28, according to the resistance groups.

The regime forces retreated from the area early Friday. Some resistance members also suffered injuries in the clashes, said the KRU.

Clashes continue in northern Shan

Heavy clashes continued in Muse Township, northern Shan State on Saturday as regime forces and pro-junta militia forces attempted to raid a hillside base of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), said the Ta’ang resistance group.

Casualties were unknown for both sides.

On that night, a military unit shelled nearby villages, killing a 65-year-old villager and injuring his daughter and a grandson.

On July 23, a clash between two groups was reported in Muse Township in which three soldiers were killed, the TNLA said.