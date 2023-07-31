The military regime unconstitutionally extended the state of emergency on Monday, prolonging harsh military rule for another six months in a country already devastated amid two and a half years of junta rule.

The extension was issued at the regime’s National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) meeting on Monday, according to the junta’s Myawady TV channel. It added that the meeting was joined by all NDSC members, including Vice President Henry Van Thio, who has served continuously as second vice-president under the National League for Democracy government and now the junta.

The state of emergency was initially declared in February 2021, when the military ousted the democratically elected government of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar has been in chaos since then.

The country’s constitution states that an emergency can be declared for an initial period of one year and can “normally” be extended for a maximum of two half-year terms at the discretion of the military-dominated NDSC.

However, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in January this year extended the emergency for a third time, breaching the constitution and citing an “extraordinary situation” – resistance against the regime.

Monday’s extension is thus the second time that the regime boss has violated the charter regarding the state of emergency.

The constitution also states that an election must be held within six months of a state of emergency being lifted.

The latest extension came as no surprise after he hinted two weeks ago at a cabinet meeting that “much remains to be done to restore stability and rule of law across the union,” referring to nationwide armed resistance against his military rule.

Myanmar has been ravaged by armed conflicts between the junta and widespread armed resistance since the 2021 takeover.

The regime is struggling for control in vast swaths of the country, with Min Aung Hlaing telling his Cabinet that there were a total of 489 explosions from January 1 to July 11 this year, resulting in 782 fatalities.

The junta chief also called for increased military operations in Sagaing Region as well as Chin and Kayah states, saying “terrorist” attacks are the worst there. Sagaing, Chin and Kayah are major resistance strongholds.

Min Aung Hlaing has admitted that the regime has no control over 130 townships, with martial law imposed in nearly 50 townships in Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, and Magwe regions, as well as Chin and Kayah states.

The regime has responded to the growing resistance movement with indiscriminate air strikes, raids and arbitrary killings across the country.

As of Friday, the junta had killed more than 3,850 people, including those engaged in anti-regime activities and civilians killed in indiscriminate attacks, according to independent watchdogs.