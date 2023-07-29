Myanmar junta troops raided an All Burma Federation of Student Unions office in Budalin Township, Sagaing Region, before dawn on Friday and killed three members, the group said.

Junta troops killed Ko Kyaw Win Thant, 18, the president of Budalin Township Students’ Union, Ko Kyal Sin Nyein Chan, 19, the vice president, and spokesman Ko Thuta Nay, 19.

By resisting the dictatorship, they sacrificed their lives, fell nobly and will always be remembered, said the group.

Around 50 troops from Budalin town raided the Nyaung Kan village office in an unprovoked attack, the group said.

“The troops surrounded the office and ambushed so our members had no time to escape,” the group said.

The troops also seized some residents from Nyaung Kan and nearby villages and their whereabouts are unknown.

The group posted pictures on social media of student activists protesting against the junta with banners and flags in Budalin Township.

The three Budalin Township Students’ Union members were reportedly been stabbed to death and had their tongues cut out.

The troops burned down the group’s office, a village school and houses in nearby villages, according to the group.

Since the 2021 coup, students’ unions, alumni groups and independent university organizations have been opposing the dictatorship and student groups have been targeted by the junta as a result.

In December, a closed junta court sentenced seven inmates, all under 25, to death, for alleged involvement in an April shooting of a former military officer. More than 130 – mostly young – people have been put on death row since the 2021 coup.