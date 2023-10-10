The Myanmar regime launched airstrikes in Sagaing Region’s Kantbalu Township after local resistance forces attacked its camp at a power station on Monday.

Combined local resistance groups launched an early-morning attack on the Nga Pyaw Tine village electricity substation, which was occupied by around 120 junta troops and allied militia last week. The troops then reportedly cut the power supply to Kantbalu and neighboring Taze Township.

The military deployed a helicopter gunship to the area after suffering casualties during two hours of fighting in the morning, according to the resistance force.

The Russian-made Mi-35 attack helicopter opened fire for 45 minutes but failed to drive back the resistance force, which maintained its assault into the afternoon.

After suffering heavy casualties in the afternoon, junta forces then sent around 100 troops to reinforce the outpost.

The resistance groups said they managed to occupy the power station after eight hours of fighting, before retreating after the gunship attacked twice more in the afternoon.

Two resistance fighters were killed in the fighting and others wounded, according to the charity Kyun Hla.

“A lot of Myanmar soldiers were killed during the clash,” a resistance fighter reported.

Junta troops from Light Infantry Battalion 361 and allied militia have been attacking southern Kantbalu since the last week of September, forcing more than 10,000 civilians from 10 villages to flee.

They cut electricity supplies to Kantbalu and neighboring Taze after occupying the power supply, the local charity reported.

Local resistance groups have warned Kantbalu residents to avoid the Myitkyina-Shwebo road, which runs through Nga Pyaw Tine.