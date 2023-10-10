Clashes were reported between Myanmar’s junta and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in Nawnghkio Township, northern Shan State, on Monday with at least three regime deaths.

Lieutenant Colonel Tar Aik Kyaw of the TNLA said Light Infantry battalions 252 and 257 troops attacked between Doe Pin and Kone San villages.

“More than 100 troops from two battalions attacked territory held by our Brigade 2. The fighting lasted all day,” he said.

The colonel reported at least three junta deaths, numerous injuries and no TNLA casualties.

It was the first clash between the junta and TNLA since battles in Kutkai on September 28.

The TNLA has reported over 60 clashes with the junta in Kutkai, Muse, Nawnghkio and Mogoke townships since July 23.

The armed group’s leadership held weekend talks with the Shan State Progress Party to avoid accidental clashes following a misunderstanding in Kutkai Township on September 23.

Both armed groups are Federal Political Negotiation and Consultative Committee members.

“We had a good discussion to avoid another misunderstanding on the ground. We have long been military and political allies but we had a miscommunication on the ground which has now been resolved,” Lt Col Tar Aik Kyaw said.