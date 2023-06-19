War Against the Junta Over 30 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Members of the Youth Forces (Saw and Kyaukhtu) resistance group based in Magwe Region / Youth Force (Saw & Kyaukhtu)

At least 33 Myanmar junta troops including pro-junta militia forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta logistics detachment ambushed in Sagaing

Weapons, ammunition and equipment including a jammer were seized by a resistance group in Kalewa Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when Kale District PDF ambushed a military detachment of 130 troops including police and pro-junta militia members, said the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government, of which the PDFs form the armed wing.

The junta detachment was traveling on a road along with three military vehicles to transport rations and ammunition to military bases in adjacent Mingin Township.

During the ambush, PDF forces also torched two military vehicles. Military casualties are not yet known, however.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

PDF group Black Wolf Army said it and two other PDF groups used land mines to ambush 30 soldiers traveling on foot along with a military vehicle on the Shwebo-Kyauk Myaung road in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region at 6:30 a.m. last Friday.

Four soldiers were injured.

Later that morning, the combined groups ambushed a vehicle carrying seven regime forces on the same road, using land mines. A soldier was killed and four others including an army major injured, the PDF groups said.

Pro-junta military base bombed in Sagaing

A PDF drone drops bombs on pro-junta militia targets in Mar Lal Taw Village in Sagaing Township on Saturday. / Sagaing’s People without Borders

PDF group Sagaing’s People Without Borders said it and two other PDF groups used drones to drop two bombs on a sentry camp of pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members in the pro-regime village of Mar Lal Taw in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

The militia casualties were unknown, however.

Junta base, military detachment attacked in Tanintharyi

Combined resistance forces clash with regime forces in Dawei last Friday. / Dawei Collective Column

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when Dawei Collective Column and Oak Owe Column jointly ambushed a military detachment of 150 troops escorting a military convoy transporting rations on the Dawei-Htee Khee road, the resistance group said.

Later, in the afternoon, the combined resistance groups attacked a regime camp near Mae Chaung Village in the same township using 40-mm and 60-mm explosives.

However, military casualties were unknown.

Six-hour-long clash erupts in Tanintharyi

A fierce clash broke out in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday when five local resistance groups jointly attacked a military detachment of 80 troops near Thamee Hla Village, said Kaw Thoo Lei Army (Tanintharyi), an ethnic Karen resistance group that coordinated the attack.

The group claimed that at least 30 regime forces were killed in the ambush.

Pro-junta militia forces bombed in Magwe

Two pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when three PDF groups jointly used land mines to ambush pro-militia members from Thayet Kan Village, said Myaing PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

The militia forces were bombed from two locations while they were walking along with two vehicles. Many others also suffered injuries and a vehicle was destroyed in the blasts.