The Myanmar junta continued to suffer losses and face relentless attacks over the past four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan State and Yangon, Bago, Mandalay and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Fierce clashes continue across northern Shan

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) said it attacked and seized one more junta base along with weapons and ammunition in the Kokang area of northern Shan State on Thursday, the 35th day of Operation 1027.

On the same day, the MNDAA and other local resistance groups jointly conducted three drone strikes on a military unit operating in Hseni Township.

Local resistance groups also destroyed one more bridge linking Hseni and Lashio townships to disrupt the movements of military reinforcements.

Fierce clashes were reported in Muse, Namkham, Nawnghkio and Kyaukme townships on Thursday as the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), MNDAA and Mandalay PDF attacked regime targets and junta bases. The junta responded with artillery shelling and air strikes.

Junta bases attacked in Yangon

People’s Defense Force (Khayan) said it used drone bombs and 40-mm explosives to attack regime forces taking up positions at a police station, a monastery and a military checkpoint in the town of Khayan, Thongwa Township, Yangon early on Thursday morning.

However, details of military casualties and damage were unknown.

On that morning, it and other resistance groups used 40-mm explosives to attack the township police station in Thongwa Town, damaging the building and injuring a junta policeman, said PDF (Khayan).

The group also urged people to be alert due to the potential for more attacks on regime targets in the areas.

On Thursday night, North Okkalapa Township PDF groups reportedly used three explosives to attack regime forces stationed at No. 3 Basic Education High School in the township.

Military unit ambushed in Bago

At least eight regime forces were killed and three injured in Pauk Khaung Township, Bago Region as Pyay District PDF Battalion 2602 attacked a military unit of 30 troops near Khoke Chaung Village for two days on Monday and Tuesday, said Bago Region PDF.

Early Wednesday morning, the PDF group also attacked a military checkpoint on a road in Pauk Khaung Township, causing serious injuries to two regime troops.

The junta checkpoint was notorious for harassing and extorting money from civilians. It prohibits civilian vehicles from carrying more than three ricebags and each household is allowed to carry only 13.44 kg of rice, said Bago Region PDF.

Military unit repeatedly ambushed in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A military unit faces resistance drone strikes in Wetlet Township on Wednesday. / Black Wolf Army

Theik Hdi Shin PDF group said it and three other PDF groups attacked a military unit of 78 troops in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least two regime troops and injuring eight others.

Heavy explosives, land mines and firearms were used to ambush the junta troops while they were returning from Wetlet Township to Shwebo Township.

Another resistance group, Black Wolf Army, said it and two other resistance groups also conducted three drone strikes against the same military unit in Wetlet Township on Wednesday, killing army Captain Tin Tun Aung and injuring three others.

Pro-junta militia house raided in Mandalay

A pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia member was killed and five weapons and some ammunition were seized in Taungtha Township, Mandalay Region on Wednesday when Myingyan District PDF Battalion 3 raided a house of pro-regime militia members in Tamike Thar Village, the PDF group said.